Major city orders employees to delete TikTok within days after security warning

Get the stories that matter to our community straight to your inbox with our Daily Newsletter Get the stories that matter to our community straight to your inbox with our Daily Newsletter Thousands of employees who work for New York City have 30 days to delete TikTok from their Government-owned devices after security concerns were raised by a number of other major US conurbations and states. The video sharing platform is used by 150million of America's 330million population, but is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance. Many US and British officials have been worried about potential Chinese Government influence on...