‘Putinheimer’ and the spectre of nuclear war

Paul Meyer is a fellow in international security and adjunct professor of international studies at Simon Fraser University, and a director of the Canadian Pugwash Group. Open this photo in gallery: An unarmed Trident II D5 missile is test-launched from the Ohio-class U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska off the coast of California, on March 26, 2018.HANDOUT/Reuters One can credit the strange pairing of Vladimir Putin and Christopher Nolan for reviving our attention to nuclear weapons – the former through his blatant nuclear “sabre-rattling,” and the latter by his directorial depiction of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the chief scientist behind...