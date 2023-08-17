iPhone users warn women to use little-known 'emergency hack' if they're in danger

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Never miss breaking news by signing up to our free email updates Something went wrong, please try again later. Never miss breaking news by signing up to our free email updates iPhone users are encouraging women to use an "emergency hack" which utilises a little-known feature on phones. The hack went viral after the disappearance and eventual murder of Sarah Everard. When Sarah first went missing, women began sharing tips and hacks that they'd used to help them feel safe on the streets -...