Xiaomi Unveils CyberDog 2: The Rs 1.5 Lakh Smart Robo-Dog That Can Match Your Pup's Moves

August 17, 2023
> Tech Xiaomi has introduced CyberDog 2, the follow-up to the first-generation CyberDog that came out in 2021. This new version of the robo-dog has undergone significant design changes, making it stand out even more compared to its predecessor. While the initial CyberDog was created to resemble Boston Dynamics' Spot, CyberDog 2 boasts a unique appearance. Its body has been completely redesigned to resemble that of a Doberman dog. It features two small ears on each side of its head, making it resemble a real dog even more than before. Additionally, CyberDog 2 is notably smaller and lighter than the...
