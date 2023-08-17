Welcome freshers! Here's your exact uni stereotype, according to the students who go there

46 seconds ago Congrats! You got into your dream uni. Now you want to know every single detail about what it’s actually like being a student there. What’s the nightlife like? How much does a pint cost? What do people wear on a night out? And, most importantly, what will everyone else think of me? You might spend hours flicking through the prospectus or taking tours around the campus, but you never really know your uni’s stereotype until you get there. But once you do get there, it becomes immediately clear. So, to get you fully emotionally prepared for Freshers’...