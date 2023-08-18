Dollar set for fifth winning week on Fed bets, China worries

U.S. Dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration Acquire Licensing Rights TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar was set for a fifth winning week versus major peers, making it longest winning streak for 15 months, buoyed by expectations U.S. interest rates will stay high for longer, and by a shift to safer assets due to worries over China's economy. On Friday, however, the dollar trimmed those gains slightly as its rally against the yen kept traders on edge against the risk of intervention by Japan's authorities. A quickening in...