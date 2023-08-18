Brokers name 3 ASX shares to buy now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More It has been another busy week for Australia’s top brokers. This has led to the release of a large number of broker notes. Three broker buy ratings that you might want to know more about are summarised below. Here’s why brokers think these ASX shares are in the buy zone: BHP Group Ltd (ASX: BHP) According to a note...