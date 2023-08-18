The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Alcaraz, Swiatek reach Cincinnati QFs; Medvedev, Pegula out

August 18, 2023
Source: thescore.com thescore.com
News Snapshot:
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked players in tennis, got past adverse weather conditions and challenging opponents on Thursday to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz overcame two rain delays totaling 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul, who beat him last Friday in Toronto, for a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 6-3 win in a match that lasted 3 hours, 9 minutes. “You’ve got to stay focused,” said Alcaraz, the defending U.S. Open champion and this year’s Wimbledon titlist from Spain. “It’s not easy to play and stop and play and...
