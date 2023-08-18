The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Public Must Know What Works, What Doesn't; No Softer Approach: WHO Traditional Medicine Centre Chief

August 18, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
The World Health Organization is not going to adopt a softer approach to supporting traditional medicines, and rather it will follow the same, rigorous standards applied for conventional medicines, Dr Shyama Kuruvilla, WHO lead for Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), told News18. In April 2022, WHO’s first-of-its-kind project, GCTM, at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world body’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The centre aims to generate evidence and enhance credibility for all ancient and traditional medicines and therapies used across the globe, such as in India, Africa, Arab, Islamic, and China....
