Asian shares set for third losing week on China woes, US rates

Asian shares were headed for their third straight week of losses on Friday, hammered by concerns about China's ailing economy and fears of U.S. rates staying higher for longer after a run of strong data sent long-term Treasury yields surging. Europe is likely to open lower as well, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures easing 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures fell 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6% to just a whisker above a nine-month low hit the previous day. That brought the total loss for the week to 3.4% and...