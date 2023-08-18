Stock market today: Wall Street slumps again as higher bond yields keep biting

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street fell for a third straight day as rising yields in the bond market keep cranking up the pressure. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Thursday, with August on track to be its worst month of the year by far. The Dow fell 290 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.2%. Stocks broadly have retreated in August, in part because a swift rise in bond yields is forcing a reassessment of how much to pay for them. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set mortgage rates, is nearly back to where it was...