The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

How China, Russia, North Korea Can Counter Biden's Asia Allies Defense Pact

August 19, 2023
Source: newsweek.com newsweek.com
News Snapshot:
In bringing together Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to forge a landmark security pact, United States President Joe Biden has advanced an ambitious plan to overcome his two allies' troubled past and usher in a new era of deterrence against common foes. But the initiative comes as China, Russia and North Korea have intensified efforts to shore up their own ties and mount a united challenge toward what they view as an attempt to replicate a U.S.-led, NATO-style military posture in Asia, revitalizing Cold War-era frontlines at a particularly volatile moment for the region....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter