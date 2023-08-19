The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US stocks edge higher as bond yields stabilise

August 19, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
The yield on the US 10-year note was 2 basis points lower to 4.25 per cent at 2.26pm in New York; it had spiked above 4.30 per cent the previous session. Germany’s 10-year yield fell 9 basis points; Italy’s tumbled 10bps. Other top stories Unpaid GST surge has helped blow a $50b hole in revenue A near three-fold explosion in GST debt in the past six years is fuelling a surge in unpaid taxes. Gone in 120 seconds: how a $4.6b fraud wave unfolded The 56,000 people in the GST fraud promoted on TikTok had to fill in only three...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter