Former diplomat calls provincial government Weibo account 'irresponsible to the extreme'

The B.C. government has launched an account on the Chinese-language social media app Weibo, six months after banning TikTok on government devices Anne Kang, the NDP minister in charge of B.C.’s economic immigration program, announced Aug. 16 that the government had opened an account on Weibo, a Chinese-language social media service sometimes compared to Twitter (or X). But Charles Burton, a former diplomat at Canada’s embassy in Beijing, called it “irresponsible to the extreme.” “Serving Canadians in their native languages should be through Canadian social media with the data derived stored securely on servers in Canada,” said Burton, a China...