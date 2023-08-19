The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Interest rates and Chinese economy weigh on investor sentiment

August 19, 2023
Traders on the New York Stock Exchange. Global shares fell on Friday. Photograph: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Stocks slumped across international markets on Friday, led by higher global interest rates which continue to weigh on the equity market and looming concerns about China’s property crisis. Dublin The Irish stock market rallied into the close on Friday afternoon, but the ISEQ All Share still finished down 1.05 per cent, mirroring a weak day across Europe. Cavan-based insulation specialist Kingspan was in the spotlight as the group reported a first-half trading profit of €436 million, in line with guidance given in July...
