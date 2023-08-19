Dow Jones Flat, But Sellers Hit Magnificent 7 Stocks Again; Bitcoin Crashes On This News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up relatively well near midday Friday after the blue-chip index gave back early gains for the third straight session Thursday, closing near lows and undercutting its 50-day moving average. Technology stocks in the Dow Jones came under more selling pressure, including Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), but losses were contained as both stocks moved off lows. X Walmart (WMT) was a bright spot in the Dow Jones today, one day after WMT stock sold off sharply despite what looked like a strong quarter. Cisco Systems (CSCO) extended gains after a positive response to earnings...