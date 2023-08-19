The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Ford CEO: It's the 'right time' to build the Mustang GTD supercar

August 19, 2023
Ford Motor Company has made supercars before - like the Ford GT that took on Ferrari at Le Mans - and won. Now the automaker is taking the supercar recipe to its everyday Mustang pony car, featuring supercharged performance, and a supercar price of around $300,000. The Mustang GTD, just debuted at Monterey Car Week, is basically the company's Mustang GT3 racecar, for the road - but it’s even more hardcore than the racecar, if you can believe it. Ford says the GTD is powered by its most powerful V8 ever, a version of the GT500’s “Predator” 5.2 Liter supercharged...
