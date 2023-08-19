Style news: A Barbie hotel room in Montreal, the first Indigenous-owned brand to hit Shopper’s Drug Mart shelves

Open this photo in gallery: The Barbie Dream Suite at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal will launch on Aug 24 as part of the The Barbie Dream Experiences collaboration by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Mattel.Handout This week’s style news, buys and curiosities. Barbiecore Life-size dollhouse It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re just a pink-hued door away from living in it. In partnership with Mattel Inc., the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal has launched a new two-bedroom Barbie Dream Suite with interior design inspired by the travel-themed line of dolls and accessories. Now available to book from Aug. 24...