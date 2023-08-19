The Covid-19 pandemic marked the finest hour for India’s pharmaceutical industry, which worked round-the-clock for an unprecedented production of drugs and vaccines, ensuring their supply across the globe which in turn helped India burnish its reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’. India achieved this feat mainly because the pharmaceutical industry and the government worked in tandem to turn the tide against the pandemic. While the industry worked ceaselessly in line with government instructions to boost drug supply to fight Covid-19, the government’s approach meant that India could supply necessary medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries. The massive...