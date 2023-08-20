Russia's moon mission falters after problem entering pre-landing orbit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. BLASTING OFF. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, August 11, 2023. 'During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,' Roscosmos says MOSCOW, Russia – Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years appeared close to failure after Moscow reported a problem shunting...