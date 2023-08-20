Expresso Business and Finance News Highlights of the Week on 20 August 2023

Let's begin - Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone appointing a new auditor following the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells gives a certain level of comfort to investors. Generally, auditor resignations see negative stock reactions, but it being replaced with a “reputed auditor” gives some comfort, according to a report by investment bank and financial services firm Jefferies. The Adani group company on Saturday announced the appointment of MSKA & Associates as statutory auditor. The new auditor is an independent member firm of BDO International and also audits a number of Nifty50 firms, including HDFC Bank. BDO International is...