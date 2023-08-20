The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Luna-25 hits “emergency” as Russia and India close in on moon

August 20, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
With the United States “setting the Artemis strategy, we really made the moon a critical part of the strategy, and so by doing that, I think the whole world listened,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, former head of the NASA science mission directorate. “What you are seeing is really the lunar environment becoming a destination and a national imperative for many countries. I am not surprised there has been such an interest.” Over the next decade, NASA has estimated that human activity on and near the moon “will be equal to or exceed all that has occurred in this region since the...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter