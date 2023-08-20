The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

For Ontario, it’s the only way to net-zero emissions

August 20, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
“I would start by saying that nuclear is reliable power,” he says in an interview with The Australian Financial Review. “You can count on it to be there 24/7, 365 days a year, and it’s also affordable. “Its non-emitting technology has allowed Ontario in large part to be one of the greenest jurisdictions in the entire world. And it’s safe. “What this small modular reactor is going to enable countries around the world to do, including potentially Australia, is replace coal-fired power plants. “You know, the uranium is abundant in Australia as it is here in Canada.” Political deadlock Smith’s...
