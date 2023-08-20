G20 ministers agree to adopt digital public infrastructure

New Delhi: G20 ministers responsible for the digital economy met in Bengaluru on Saturday and agreed that the Global South and other countries should adopt digital public infrastructure to digitalise their economies. “There were three major priority areas for the G20 meeting. First was DPI, second was information security or cybersecurity, and the third was skilling. For all three areas we got a very good consensus, and an outcome document was adopted today by the entire G20 ministers meeting," Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for communications, IT and railways said after the meeting. The ministers from G20 countries experienced, many of them...