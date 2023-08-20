Biden’s call for ‘new era of cooperation’ with Japan and South Korea likely to ramp up tensions with Beijing

(CNN) — The United States and two of its closest allies in Asia on Friday announced renewed commitments in a show of solidarity and force in the face of an ascendant China. The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan put aside a fraught history as three of the most powerful democracies in the Pacific, a move likely to add strain to the already-tense relationship between the US and Beijing. President Joe Biden’s summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David was meant to serve as a show of...