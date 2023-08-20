China vows to coordinate support to resolve local government debt risks

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/ File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China will coordinate financial support to resolve local government debt problems, the central bank said in a statement on Sunday, as policymakers look to shore up an increasingly shaky economic recovery and reassure worried investors. The statement, following a joint meeting on Friday by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's top financial regulator and the securities regulator, comes amid growing concerns that China's deepening property crisis is...