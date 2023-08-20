The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China vows to coordinate support to resolve local government debt risks

August 20, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/ File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China will coordinate financial support to resolve local government debt problems, the central bank said in a statement on Sunday, as policymakers look to shore up an increasingly shaky economic recovery and reassure worried investors. The statement, following a joint meeting on Friday by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's top financial regulator and the securities regulator, comes amid growing concerns that China's deepening property crisis is...
