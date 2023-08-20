Readers reply: which person has had the greatest impact on the course of the 21st century so far?

Which person has had the greatest impact on the course of the 21st century so far? Alf Henriksen, Odense, Denmark Send new questions to [email protected]. Readers reply The inventor of the internet, Tim Berners-Lee. SignificantOther Vinton Cerf and Bob Kahn invented the internet (TCP/IP). Berners-Lee developed HTML, the URL system and HTTP (the “world wide web”). CaressOfSteel A good case to be made for the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping. Although he died in 1997, his policies of economic growth, private enterprise and Chinese participation in the world economy and politics fundamentally changed the world. Hundreds of millions escaped poverty in...