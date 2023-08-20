BCA calls for industry policy fix

It also wants Labor to reinstate of the Coalition’s 23.9 per cent tax-to-GDP cap and reverse course on Labor’s union-friendly industrial relations push, including reforming the Better Off Overall Test (BOOT) to allow outcomes linked to productivity, and winding back multi-employer bargaining. The report from the big businesses lobby – which represents dozens of the nation’s biggest companies including corporate giants such as Rio Tinto, BHP, Atlassian and Wesfarmers – comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers prepares to deliver his first Intergenerational Report on Thursday. Echoing the BCA, the IGR – which maps Australia’s economic trajectory 40 years into the future...