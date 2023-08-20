One giant step: Moon race heats up

The crash landing on the Moon of Russia's Luna-25 probe is the latest twist in an international push to return to the Earth's natural satellite that has drawn in the world's top powers and new players. Technology, science and politics are all essential factors in the Moon race. Here is the latest on various missions: - Russia's Luna - The launch of Luna-25 on August 11 was the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years and marked the beginning of Moscow's new lunar project. On August 16 the lander was successfully placed in the Moon's orbit but on Sunday,...