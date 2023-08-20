Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon

The Associated Press Russia's robot lander, the Luna-25 spacecraft, crashed into the moon after it spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country’s space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday. “The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” read a statement from the agency. Roscosmos said it lost contact with the spacecraft on Saturday after it ran into trouble while preparing for its pre-landing orbit after reporting an “abnormal situation ” that its specialists were analyzing. “During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station,...