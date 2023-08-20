Red flags cloud AVAC vaccine's registration bid and use in Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. Given the loose government control over veterinary drugs unlawfully sold in the countryside, industry stakeholders fear there could soon be a human-induced swine pandemic of disastrous proportion, perhaps far worse than the African swine fever outbreaks the Philippines has seen in recent past MANILA, Philippines – Several swine farms in Indonesia had been hit by the dreaded African swine fever (ASF) virus since 2019, and one such farm is located in the island of Pulau Bulan, about 22 kilometers off Singapore’s south coast....