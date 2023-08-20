The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China threatens to follow Japan’s path of meteoric rise and stagnation

August 20, 2023
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden banned new investment from the United States in key technology industries – such as advanced semiconductors and quantum computers – that could be used to enhance Beijing’s military capabilities. (Last year, the Biden administration restricted exports of advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment to China.) But investors worry that Beijing’s decision to change its growth motor will leave the country facing a prolonged period of economic stagnation. They fear the Chinese economy lacks a growth engine, now that infrastructure and property are no longer driving activity. Indeed, recent data indicate that President Xi Jinping now...
