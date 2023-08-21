The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

ASX200 drops, Iress and A2 milk share price tumbles

August 21, 2023
Source: news.com.au news.com.au
News Snapshot:
The Australian share market started the week poorly as nervous traders look ahead to what the US Federal Reserve will do at its summer conference later this week and China continues to disappoint. The US central bank will hold its meeting in Wyoming from August 24 to 26, where it will decide whether inflation is under control or more interest rate hikes are needed to cool inflation, the Associated Press reported. The People’s Bank of China on Monday lowered its one-year loan prime rate to 3.45 per cent from 3.55 per cent, as the economic powerhouse tries to rebuild its...
