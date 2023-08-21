Ecuador elections set to go to second round in vote dominated by security concerns

With more than three-quarters of ballots counted, Ecuador’s election looked set to go to a second round between Luisa González, a protege of the former leftist president Rafael Correa, and Daniel Noboa, the son of one the country’s richest men. González was tallying just over 33% support, with more than 75% of ballot boxes counted on Sunday evening, while former lawmaker Noboa was in second place with about 24% of the vote, according to figures from Ecuador’s national electoral council. Under Ecuador’s electoral rules, if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, or 40% with a 10-point lead,...