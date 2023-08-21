Grocery shopping tool saving Aussies money

No, you’re not imagining it – everything is going up in price. According to recent data from Compare the Market, Aussies are spending an additional $1565 on groceries annually, with 32 per cent of the population naming grocery prices as their primary financial concern. The data found the average weekly grocery bill in 2021 was $169.35, which has now jumped to $199.46. As a result, everyday Australians are sharing their top tips and hacks to slash their bills, and the solutions range from the ‘how-did-I-not-think-of-this-myself?’ to the outright genius. Aussies are having to scrutinise rising prices before considering buying almost...