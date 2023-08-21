South African President Ramaphosa Backs Expansion of BRICS Membership

South Africa supports increasing the number of members of the BRICS bloc, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a nationally broadcast address to the nation on Sunday evening. This issue of applications by 22 countries to become members of BRICS is on the agenda for the leaders of the five BRICS nations, who will meet in Johannesburg on Wednesday this week for the 15th edition of the BRICS Summit. “South Africa supports the expansion of the membership of BRICS. The value of BRICS extends beyond the interests of its current members. For its efforts to be more effective, BRICS needs to...