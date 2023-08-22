The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China’s economy may never eclipse America’s

August 22, 2023
Source: finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
In 1997, economists at the International Monetary Fund pointed out that China’s economy was growing so fast it might be bigger than the US economy by 2017. That didn’t happen. China’s economy did go gangbusters, however, and its population of more than 1 billion people seemed to assure it would eventually become the world’s biggest market. In 2010, Goldman Sachs estimated that China’s economy could overtake America’s as the world’s largest by 2030. The Economist was bolder, predicting China would become the world’s largest economy by 2019. The shift, whenever it came, would signal that a new economic superpower was...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter