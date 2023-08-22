Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

Given their solid underlying businesses and strong growth prospects, these three stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run, thus creating substantial wealth for investors. The equity markets have turned volatile this month amid weak Chinese economic numbers and growing concerns over the banking sector in the United States. However, investors should not get bogged down by these short-term bouts of volatility but instead go long on quality stocks. Investors can create substantial wealth by staying in the market for longer horizons. If an investor can grow his $60,000 investments at an annualized rate of around 10% for 30...