The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

August 22, 2023
Source: fool.ca fool.ca
News Snapshot:
Given their solid underlying businesses and strong growth prospects, these three stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run, thus creating substantial wealth for investors. The equity markets have turned volatile this month amid weak Chinese economic numbers and growing concerns over the banking sector in the United States. However, investors should not get bogged down by these short-term bouts of volatility but instead go long on quality stocks. Investors can create substantial wealth by staying in the market for longer horizons. If an investor can grow his $60,000 investments at an annualized rate of around 10% for 30...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter