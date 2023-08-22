Global Hydrogen Generation (Gray, Green, Blue) Markets Analysis/Forecast Report 2023-2030: From Chemicals Industry Demand to Green Technology Innovations, Clean Energy Takes Center Stage

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hydrogen Generation Market by Type (Gray, Green, Blue), Process (Hydrogen Generation, Hydrogen Storage), Source (Fossil Fuels, Nuclear, Solar), Application (Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refinery, E-mobility, Power Generation)-Global Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. In the ever-evolving landscape of energy solutions, the global hydrogen generation market stands poised for remarkable growth, projected to soar to an impressive value of $188.2 billion by 2030. This anticipated ascent is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030. Driving this growth trajectory...