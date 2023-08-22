The highest mobile data users may surprise you

Consumers in Latvia are the world’s number one spenders of mobile data with an average spend of almost 42GB a month, per mobile broadband subscription. This is according to a new report from the Atlas VPN team, and based on information provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The researchers said that Latvia’s number one position is driven mostly by the fact that Latvians have access to high-speed mobile networks in urban areas, as well as unlimited provider data plans. Chile representing Latin America Hot on the heels of Latvia is Finland, as they use 41GB of...