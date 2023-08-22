Japan to begin gradual release of treated Fukushima wastewater Thursday

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan has decided to begin its gradual release of treated nuclear wastewater into the ocean on Thursday. Photo courtesy IAEA Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Japan announced Tuesday that it will begin its gradual release of treated radioactive wastewater collected from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on Thursday, as it seeks to continue decommissioning the site amid opposition to the plan. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the announcement following a cabinet meeting, and said during a press conference that the planned release is conditioned on weather and the ocean. Advertisement "Even...