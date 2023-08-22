Tech stocks help pull markets higher

Global stocks markets mostly rose on Tuesday thanks to a rebound in tech shares, although investors remained concerned by China's lacklustre economy and the outlook for US interest rates. An 8.5-percent jump on Monday in shares in Nvidia -- the leader in processors used for developing artificial intelligence applications -- set a positive tone for trading across Asia and in Europe on Tuesday. Nvidia shares jumped another 2.5 percent at the start of trading in New York but then slid lower as investors staked out positions ahead of the company reporting second quarter results on Wednesday. "Global stock indices got...