Stock market today: Wall Street drifts a day after a rare August climb for stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting Tuesday and may be heading toward its first back-to-back gain in what’s been a miserable August. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading, coming off a gain from Monday powered by Big Tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7 points, or less than 0.1%, at 34,456, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher. Stocks have struggled this month as yields have shot upward in the bond market, which cranks up the pressure on other investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury...