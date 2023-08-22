Astronomer Priya Hasan explains how Chandrayaan-2 mapping moon surface can help in Chandrayaan-3 soft landing

Ahead of the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, astronomer Priya Hasan said the previous lunar mission – Chandrayaan-2 – has helped the ongoing mission. Speaking to ANI, she explained how the orbiter of the Chandrayaan-2, which is still orbiting around the moon, will help the crucial part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. "So what happens in a soft landing is that the lander lands at a very large speed of about 6,000 km per hour. Suddenly, it has to be braked and dropped onto the surface. Now, we know the surface is full of craters...For...