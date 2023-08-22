The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

‘The film the woke Nazis don’t want you to see!’ How the culture wars made Sound of Freedom a blockbuster

August 22, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
It is the movie the “woke Nazis at CNN, the Washington Post and the Guardian” supposedly don’t want you to see, as well as the plucky little indie that has beaten giant franchises such as Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones at the US box office. But although Sound of Freedom has, as of this weekend, taken nearly $178m (£139m), it is a particularly unlikely “surprise smash hit of the summer”. Had it been released five years ago, as originally intended, this mid-budget thriller might have sunk without trace. Instead, it has struck gold in these politically polarised, conspiracy-theory-addled times, boosted...
