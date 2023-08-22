The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

India’s boom, Russia’s crunch: How money is shaping a new space race

August 22, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
Open this photo in gallery: A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Aug. 11.ROSCOSMOS/Reuters The space race India aims to win this week by landing first on the moon’s south pole is about science, the politics of national prestige and a new frontier: money. India’s Chandrayaan-3 is heading for a landing on the lunar south pole on Wednesday. If it succeeds, analysts and executives expect an immediate boost for the South Asian nation’s nascent space...
