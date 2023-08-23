Stock market today: Wall Street stalls a day after a rare August gain

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed ahead of a couple potentially market-shaking events later in the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday, coming off a rare August gain that was powered by Big Tech. The Dow lost 174 points, and the Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain. Stocks have struggled this month as yields shot upward in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked lower a day after reaching its highest level since 2007. Later this week, Nvidia will offer a profit report and the Federal Reserve’s chair will give...