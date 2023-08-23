Don't see India as an emerging market anymore: Porsche

German sports car maker Porsche AG is doubling down on building its India presence, finding investor partners and becoming a relevant brand for the “young country", as a new crop of Indians look for supercar brands with a sustainable story, according to Detlev von Platen, a member of the company’s executive board. “India has a chance (to grow the luxury car market) when you look at its willingness to invest in sustainable technology and infrastructure. We’d like to learn more about it. At Porsche we have a clear commitment to be net-carbon neutral by 2030, which means our entire supply...