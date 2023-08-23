TSX forecasts reduced as downside risks lurk

Canada’s commodity-linked main stock index is expected to rise less than previously expected over coming months and could see a correction as investors grapple with a slowdown in China and higher borrowing costs, a Reuters poll found. The median prediction of 24 portfolio managers and strategists in the August 9-21 poll was for the S&P/TSX Composite Index to advance 3.5% to 20,479 by year-end, compared with 21,000 expected in a previous poll in May. It was then expected to climb to 21,800 by end-2024, stopping short of the record closing high it set in March last year of 22,087.22. “Our...