India to soon become USD 5 trillion economy, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will soon become a USD 5 trillion economy and is poised to become the growth engine of the world in the coming years. Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, Modi highlighted that ''mission-mode'' reforms has improved the ease of doing business in India and invited businesses to be part of the country's development journey. While mentioning about the strides made by India on the digital payments front, Modi said there are many possibilities for using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for BRICS. He also said that Brazil, Russia, India, China...